Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,156 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 82,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,165. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

