Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,217 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,235. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94.

