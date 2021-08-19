Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 339,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,125. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98.

