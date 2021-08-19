Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.