nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00150651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.80 or 1.00265303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.97 or 0.00919192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.94 or 0.06771890 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.