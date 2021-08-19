Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.47. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

