Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.13. 19,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

