Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2,060.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,502 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 432,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

