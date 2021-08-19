Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.29. The company had a trading volume of 419,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

