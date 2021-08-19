Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

