Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 131.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.99. 9,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.64. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

