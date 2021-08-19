Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

