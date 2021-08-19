Novare Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

