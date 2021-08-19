Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.17. 171,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

