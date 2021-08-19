Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.11. 89,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,341. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

