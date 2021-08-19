Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,723.23. 36,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,570.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

