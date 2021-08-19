Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $8.80 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 322,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vertiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,899,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

