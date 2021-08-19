Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.20. 4,285,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,098. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

