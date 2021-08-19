Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
NYSE NVS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.20. 4,285,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,098. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
