NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.92. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

