NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $13.94

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $12.90. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 36,651 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,407,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

