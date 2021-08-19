NS Partners Ltd Has $55.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

