Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 6129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

