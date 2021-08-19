Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

