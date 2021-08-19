NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $238.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,681,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

