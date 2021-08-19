NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $172.50) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

