NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $223.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.83.
NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 242.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.