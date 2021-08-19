NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $223.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.83.

NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 242.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

