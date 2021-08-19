NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $235.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.