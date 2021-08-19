NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.13. 18,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

