Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Achieves $4.36 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $119,683.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00142246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00149278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.53 or 1.00276512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.52 or 0.00911906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.60 or 0.00705872 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.