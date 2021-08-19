Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 0.4%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57). 81,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 332,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.50 ($4.59).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCI shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £625.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.05.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.