Observer (OBSR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.18 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00862443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

