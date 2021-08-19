Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 7.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.83. 29,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,029,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $10,173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

