Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 7.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.83. 29,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,029,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $10,173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
