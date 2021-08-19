OctoFi Price Tops $13.04 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $161,194.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $13.04 or 0.00027936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

