Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Shares Down 0.1%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.19). 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 379,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.27. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

