Oddz (ODDZ) Price Up 37.2% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Oddz has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00143307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.68 or 1.00027369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.55 or 0.00909239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00710006 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

