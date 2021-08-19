Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $1.77 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003797 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $34,821.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,706.19 or 0.99974631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010621 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

