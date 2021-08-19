Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Dennis L. Klaeser Purchases 40,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $338.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

