Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLLI stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

