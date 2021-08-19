ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 271,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.