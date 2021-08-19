ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after acquiring an additional 359,238 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 450,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

