One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun Purchases 2,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $10,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 97,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.