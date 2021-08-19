Onooks (OOKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $136,790.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.23 or 1.00049611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00919486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.21 or 0.06667702 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.