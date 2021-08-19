Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

NYSE ONTO opened at $66.98 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

