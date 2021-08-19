Opacity Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $139,261.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

