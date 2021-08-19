Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,024. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.