Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $56,461.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00855067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00104278 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

