Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.39

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$67.39 and last traded at C$66.99, with a volume of 79027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.29 billion and a PE ratio of 46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$62,263.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,386,364.80. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000. Insiders have sold 19,905 shares of company stock worth $1,379,701 over the last 90 days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

