OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% This Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

