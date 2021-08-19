Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NYSE RXN opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $1,654,480.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,334.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,548 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,207. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,095,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

