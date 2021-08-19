Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS OPXS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 24,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.69. Optex Systems has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

